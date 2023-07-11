BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Every weak leader in America has a CCP friend
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
10 views • 07/11/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2lq055fbf4

07/10/2023 Nicole on John Fredericks Show: Every weak leader in America has a CCP friend. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has been close friends with CCP’s ministry level spy Shan Weijian for more than 40 years. The CCP agent’s influence on her explains her soft policy towards China. Just like the re-education program during the Cultural Revolution, CCP is brainwashing America’s leadership. America must cut off the influence and infiltration of the CCP.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


07/10/2023 妮可做客John Fredericks Show时说，每个软弱的美国领导人都有个中共朋友。美国财长珍妮特·耶伦和中共部级特工单伟建做密友已经超过40年了。中共特工对她的影响完全可以解释她软弱的对华政策。像文革时期的“再教育”一样，中共正在对美国高层进行洗脑。美国必须切断中共在美国的影响和渗透。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


