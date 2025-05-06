Who is Ready? Are YOU Ready?, Prophecy

Prophetic Word, given on 2025-05-03





The transcript to read along is available on my website bindernowski.com:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2025-05-03-who-is-ready-are-you-ready/





Link to Song "Ready" (The song itself starts at about 3:00):

https://www.brighteon.com/aeacc77a-a212-4976-b651-39afc4cb9dff

If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5 (mostly nature)

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski