Pinal County, AZ. Another load of illegals caught, thanks to Joe Biden’s open border policies!

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News
Breaking footage from the I 10 freeway west in Pinal County, Arizona. Another load of illegals caught, thanks to Joe Biden’s open border policies! When I asked the sheriff deputy who caught them how bad it was now, his exact words to me were: “It’s a total shit show! You could just about throw a rock now and hit a load vehicle.”
God bless Sheriff Lamb and all of the law-enforcement agents across America, who put their lives on the line every day to try to stop Joe Biden and the Democrats border invasion!
Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News
@RealAmVoice
@BenBergquam
