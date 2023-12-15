Democrats' claim about Joe Biden’s impeachment probe being relating to Hunter is ‘nonsense’

Sky News host James Morrow says the Democrats claiming US President Joe Biden’s impeachment probe is related to Hunter is "nonsense". US Congress voted to continue to move forward with an impeachment inquiry into the President over several business meetings he had with his son and various other countries. “It’s a matter of public record that the then vice president met with Hunter’s associates from China, Mexico, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Russia, directly contradicting statements Biden made during his 2020 presidential campaign and while in office," Mr Morrow said. “In fact, despite what these guys are all saying, there is Prima Facie evidence of an influence penalty scheme and that the president did benefit from it. “The claims that this is somehow just about Hunter’s addictions, is also nonsense, because if that was the case, well, wouldn’t that bolster the idea that Hunter was indeed using his father’s influence as a carrot to sell to farm powers, to fuel his expensive party lifestyle?”







