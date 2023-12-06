White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1853 - Jillian Ludwig - Jillian's friends & family mourn

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Taylor, a career criminal, opened fire on a car from a public housing complex across the street. One of the bullets struck Jillian, a freshman at Belmont University, in the head as she walked through Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, in a crime caught on surveillance video. She lay undiscovered for an hour, before being taken to the hospital, where she died 2 days later.