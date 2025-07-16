BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Col Doug Macgregor: Trump's Threats Aren't Stopping Russia's Bombs
What is happening
271 views • 2 months ago


Streamed live 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump claimed he's "on the side of humanity," seeking to end the Russia-Ukraine war and emphasizing that "50 days isn't very long" for progress—hinting at a deadline for Russia to reach a ceasefire or face sanctions. Despite saying he's not taking sides, he expressed disappointment in Putin and claimed he’s tried to end several wars in recent months, though the details are vague and questionable.


Colonel Douglas Macgregor criticized Trump's announcement as underwhelming and incoherent, calling it a "nothing burger" after prior hype. He accused Trump of contradicting himself, pretending neutrality while urging Zelensky to strike Russia, and ultimately adopting Biden's war stance rather than breaking from it. Macgregor argued that Trump now "owns the war" and is losing it, and that neither Russia nor other countries trust U.S. foreign policy anymore due to dishonesty and inconsistency.


The discussion also touched on Trump's alleged private comments urging deeper strikes into Russia, though Trump later publicly denied supporting such actions. Overall, the criticism focused on Trump’s contradictory messaging, inflated self-praise, lack of clarity, and failure to produce a coherent or effective strategy to end the war.

