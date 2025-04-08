BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAXX poisoned comedian hospitalized by "ice cream allergy"
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
303 views • 5 months ago

@therealjeffreyross Look out I just got my third vaccine shot! What are you looking forward to when things open up again completely ???

Edited · 207w

April 13, 2021

https://www.instagramDOtcom/therealjeffreyross/p/CNndsoAJ7K4/

###

@therealjeffreyross ROAST ME. TONIGHT’S SHOW NEAR SAN FRANCISCO MUST GO ON ! Had such a fun opening night performance of @takeabananafortheride up here in Mill Valley, California @throckmortontheatre. Afterwards, me and the band celebrated with some Burata ice cream at a restaurant down the street courtesy of the nice owner. It was delicious. Seriously yummy. But my lips blew up and I spent the entire night in the ER. It was my first allergic reaction ever. I guess that’s pretty remarkable considering I’m constantly shoving whatever food is in front of me into my face. Thank you to the overnight shift at MarinHealth Medical Center for only roasting me a lightly. DESPITE LOOKING LIKE MICKEY ROURKE at the end of “The Wrestler”… I WILL BE TAKING A NAP AND BACK ON STAGE HERE IN MILL VALLEY NEAR SAN FRANCISCO AT 730pm TONIGHT. 🍌🍌🍌

1 day ago

https://www.instagramDOtcom/p/DIHCYTmpmtp/

###

Jeff Ross and Dave Attell: vaccines - "Bill Burr presents: friends who kill" (2022)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/shorts/ndykAApMhO4


Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

ice creamlipsjeff ross
