Yemeni forces footage of the 20th US MQ-9 'Reaper' drone shot down earlier today

Yemeni forces have released footage of the 20th U.S. MQ-9 "Reaper" drone shot down earlier today.
Fresh News: A few minutes after I found this video, the following found at the same social media source, minutes ago as I uploaded this video, this Breaking:
💥BREAKING! U.S. Airstrike Hits Yemeni Capital Sana'a with Heavy Explosive Bombs
The airstrike targeted the Al-Hafa area in the Al-Sabeen district, in the heart of the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, with multiple raids.