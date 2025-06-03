What Christ Actually Said (Chapter 2 of Little Seasonism Refuted, with Narration)

In the book, _Little Seasonism Refuted; Or, Why We Are Not in Satan's Little Season_ , the eschatological view that Satan's short season is presently ongoing is refuted from various angles.





Chapter 2, "What Christ Actually Said", narrated in this video, analyzes the Greek text of various New Testament verses that are commonly cited as evidence of Christ's having returned in the 1st century and shows that they are not. The position is upheld that _not every mention_ of the "coming" of the Son of Man in the New Testament refers to Jesus's second advent to gather the saints and that the _parousia_ is an extended process that is still ongoing, only one of the events involved in which is the gathering of the saints, which is still to occur.





The book further reveals how the dominant eschatological views of Futurism, Amillennialism, and Preterism are also false and examines our current position on the prophetic timeline through a non-denominational Protestant Historicist lens.





eBook ISBN 9798231960545 | Paperback ISBN 9798231518869 | ©2025 My Two Cents





*Book Table of Contents*





Preface

What Christ Actually Said

Timeline Manipulation

"Impossible" Architecture

Saintly Art and Halos

The Millennium in Early Bibles

Tribulation: A Scriptural View

The 1,260-year Epoch of the First Beast

The Rise of the Second Beast (Late 1700s–1800s)

Satan's Little Season: A Scriptural View

Apollo, the Destroyer





