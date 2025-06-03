BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Christ Actually Said (Chapter 2 of Little Seasonism Refuted, with Narration)
MyTwoCents
MyTwoCents
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 3 months ago

In the book, _Little Seasonism Refuted; Or, Why We Are Not in Satan's Little Season_ , the eschatological view that Satan's short season is presently ongoing is refuted from various angles.


Chapter 2, "What Christ Actually Said", narrated in this video, analyzes the Greek text of various New Testament verses that are commonly cited as evidence of Christ's having returned in the 1st century and shows that they are not. The position is upheld that _not every mention_ of the "coming" of the Son of Man in the New Testament refers to Jesus's second advent to gather the saints and that the _parousia_ is an extended process that is still ongoing, only one of the events involved in which is the gathering of the saints, which is still to occur.


The book further reveals how the dominant eschatological views of Futurism, Amillennialism, and Preterism are also false and examines our current position on the prophetic timeline through a non-denominational Protestant Historicist lens.


eBook ISBN 9798231960545 | Paperback ISBN 9798231518869 | ©2025 My Two Cents


*Bookseller Links (U.S. & International)*

https://ebcats.com/author/My_Two_Cents/book/Little_Seasonism_Refuted_Or_Why_We_Are_Not_in_Satans_Little_Season.html


*Book Table of Contents*


Preface

What Christ Actually Said

Timeline Manipulation

"Impossible" Architecture

Saintly Art and Halos

The Millennium in Early Bibles

Tribulation: A Scriptural View

The 1,260-year Epoch of the First Beast

The Rise of the Second Beast (Late 1700s–1800s)

Satan's Little Season: A Scriptural View

Apollo, the Destroyer


*Chapter 2 Extrabiblical References Cited:*


7 "Subjunctive mood," Koine Greek Wiki | Fandom, accessed May 3, 2025, https://koine-greek.fandom.com/wiki/Subjunctive_mood

10 "Koine Greek: Verbs - Subjunctive," WikiChristian, https://www.wikichristian.org/wiki/en/index.php?title=Koine_Greek:_Verbs_-_Subjunctive ;

Rodney J. Decker, Reading Koine Greek: An Introduction and Integrated Workbook (Grand Rapids: Baker Academic, 2014), 492. https://archive.org/details/koinegr/mode/2up?q=%22%CE%BF%E1%BD%90+%CE%BC%CE%AE+++aorist+subjunctive%3A+the+strongest+way+to+say+%E2%80%9CNo%21%E2%80%9D%22 ;

William Mounce, Basics of Biblical Greek Grammar. 3rd Edition (Grand Rapids: Zondervan, 2009), 295. https://archive.org/details/basicsofbiblical0000moun_h2k8/mode/2up?q=%22The+construction+%CE%BF%E1%BD%90+%CE%BC%CE%AE+followed+by+the+aorist+subjunctive+is+a+strong+negation%22

33 Heinrich August Wilhelm Meyer, TH.D., Critical and Exegetical Hand-book to the Gospel of Matthew. 6th Edition. Translated by Peter Christie (New York/London: Funk & Wagnalls, 1884), 482. https://archive.org/details/criticalexegetic0000meye_y5k0/page/482

35 Israel P. Warren, D.D., The Parousia A Critical Study of the Scripture Doctrines of Christ's Second Coming; His Reign as King; the Resurrection of the Dead; and the General Judgment. Second Edition (Portland: Hoyt, Fogg & Donham, 1884), 32. https://archive.org/details/parousiaacritic01warrgoog/page/n38

36 Ibid., 36-38. https://archive.org/details/parousiaacritic01warrgoog/page/n42

Keywords
jesuschristianchristianityprophecyrevelationsecond comingmillenniumeschatologyexegesispreterismmatthew 24 34bible commentaryparousiamillennial kingdomkoine greeklittle seasonsatans little seasonare we in satans little seasonmatthew 10 23matthew 16 28mark 9 1luke 9 27matthew 23 36matthew 26 64
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy