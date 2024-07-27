© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since the Olympics took no time whatsoever to begin mocking Christ with the transexual Last Supper let's take a look back the 2022 Commonwealth Games where they literally bow to Moloch as a symbol of light.
If people aren't waking up the spiritual war at this point, then they truly need to open their damn eyes. It's literally staring at them in the face. But God wins!