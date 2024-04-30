Kalinov Most — Sevastopol (English Lyrics)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kalinov Most — Sevastopol
From the album "Ice Campaign" (2007)
Ru + Eng Subtitles
Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AihbEDQXKOI
The original video sequence: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yphg0Jh0Py4
-----
My Telegram: https://t.me/AnchoredStories
Disclaimer: This video was originally uploaded to my YouTube channel and has gone when the channel was banned.