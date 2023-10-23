Preparation and Community Building to Weather Coming Economic Storms

Oct 23, 2023
In this video, I share my tips for setting up your own food production system at home. I talk about starting plants from seeds, saving seeds, building raised garden beds, companion planting, crop rotation, and more. I also discuss building relationships with local farmers and homesteaders in your area to expand your food security. Being self-sufficient with food production is key to survive coming economic storms.
If you'd like to be as self-sufficient and independent as possible concerning Wealth Preservation, Food, Water, Energy, Security, Barterability, Community, and Shelter. Then you've come to the right place. Please remember that my "Step-1" was Wealth Preservation because it's a lot harder to develop the rest of these pieces if your money disintegrates with hyperinflation. To learn the strategy I employed first, click the link here to Schedule a Call: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/bgs?u...
📖 Chapters:
0:00 Mantra Monday
1:24 Food
3:56 Water
5:51 Energy
7:08 Security
9:22 Barterability
11:25 Wealth Preservation
14:03 Community
18:42 Shelter
