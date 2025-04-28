Trending: Ep79: Virginia Giuffre, Trans Kids Link with Autism, ICE Raid Homes & Baby food nutrition

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ep79: Virginia Giuffre, Trans Kids Link with Autism, ICE Raid Homes & Baby food nutrition
What is happening
What is happening
9716 followers
25 views • 4 months ago

On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Jay look at the trending stories of the day..




- Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein accuser, dies.




- Greens call for single-sex guidance to be withdrawn.




- NHS 'will test all children who are trans for autism'.




- Trump DOJ Ordered ICE to Invade Homes Without Search Warrant.




- Baby food pouches low in nutrients, testing finds.




New Content Daily


Feature-Length Documentaries


Exclusive Original Series




Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at http://ickonic.com




New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-

trendingprince andrewdiesvirginia giuffreep79trans kids link with autismice raid homesbaby food nutritionjeffrey epstein accuser
