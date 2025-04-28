Trending: Ep79: Virginia Giuffre, Trans Kids Link with Autism, ICE Raid Homes & Baby food nutrition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Jay look at the trending stories of the day..
- Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein accuser, dies.
- Greens call for single-sex guidance to be withdrawn.
- NHS 'will test all children who are trans for autism'.
- Trump DOJ Ordered ICE to Invade Homes Without Search Warrant.
- Baby food pouches low in nutrients, testing finds.
