Mass Vaccination and CANCER victims - Part 15
Published a month ago

Following the worlds largest medical scam in world history, it can now be stated as an undisputed fact that foreign DNA is entering the cells of humans who took the covid mrna shots... Now we see that Turbo cancers continue to wipe out the people who took these dangerous and deadly shots.

Special thanks to COVIDBC for the discovery of many of these poor victims.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984

part 15mass vaccinationcancer victims

