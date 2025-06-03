BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Renaissance or Ruin? Gerald Celente on the Coming War, Dollar Collapse, and Cultural Revival
DecentralizeTV
DecentralizeTVCheckmark Icon
347 followers
272 views • 3 months ago

To learn more, visit: http://trendsjournal.com/


- Decentralized TV Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)

- Discussion on American Culture and Renaissance (3:12)

- Financial Decentralization and Global Financial Agendas (8:57)

- Gold, Silver, and Cryptocurrency (18:34)

- Geopolitical Tensions and the Ukraine War (25:56)

- The Role of the British Empire and the Future of War (38:58)

- The Importance of Financial Planning and Asset Protection (43:33)

- The Role of Media and Independent Journalism (43:49)

- The Future of Technology and AI (44:10)

- The Role of Personal Preparedness and Resilience (44:23)

- Discussion on Economic Precautions and Crypto Investment (44:44)

- Light-Hearted Segment and Show Appreciation (51:08)

- Promotion of Health Ranger Store Products (1:25:08)


mike adamsspecial reportinterviewsbrighteon broadcast newsdtvdctv
