KARL MARX AND MARXISMS with COREY MILLER, Ph.D.
Faith and Culture Show
Faith and Culture Show
29 views • 04/29/2023

Episode 11: Revisited

What is Marxism and where does it ultimately lead? Is it compatible with the Christian message? This is the first of a 5-part series with President of Ratio Christi as we discuss some of the basics about Marxism and Communism. How will you engage a culture that is unaware of the true meaning of these current movements in the United States unless you understand them yourself?________________________________________________________

Gates Meme: Bill Garrison


Intro Music:

Artlist.io: Imposters by Charlie - Ryan and Olympus Storm


Check out Dr. Miller’s Publications:

https://ratiochristi.org/people/corey-miller/

Check out Ration Christi Campus Ministry:

https://www.ratiochristi.org

Living Into The Truth Ministries Information:

You can find Faith and Culture on these social media platforms:

Website: http://www.livingintothetruth.org

Video Channel:

Rumble: KCMinistries
Bitchute: FaithandCulture

Social Media:

Spreely: http://spreely.com/FaithandCulture
Gettr: @LITT_Ministries

Telegram: @LITT_Ministries

Instagram: @littministries

TRUTH: @LITT_Ministries

Donations: https://www.livingintothetruth.org/shop

Partners:

Protect yourself and your family from harmful radiation:

Redemption Shield - https://redemptionshield.com?sca_ref=2774009.SXeXz2S89M

PRAYER:

Join my YouTube prayer channel – “Be Still”

https://www.youtube.com/@bestill_Mark4.39 

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. KCM, LLC is making such material available in an efforts to educate viewers for a better understanding of religious freedom and related issues, political and human rights issues, criminal justice, economic, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. It is to our understanding that this represents a fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Law. In accordance with the Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material in this video is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/more-info.html . Any use of copyrighted material from or in this video that goes beyond fair use must be obtained from the copyright owner.

politicsreligionmarxism
