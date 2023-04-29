KARL MARX AND MARXISMS with COREY MILLER, Ph.D.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 11: Revisited
What is Marxism and where does it ultimately lead? Is it compatible with the Christian message? This is the first of a 5-part series with President of Ratio Christi as we discuss some of the basics about Marxism and Communism. How will you engage a culture that is unaware of the true meaning of these current movements in the United States unless you understand them yourself?________________________________________________________
Gates Meme: Bill Garrison
Intro Music:
Artlist.io: Imposters by Charlie - Ryan and Olympus Storm
Check out Dr. Miller’s Publications:
https://ratiochristi.org/people/corey-miller/
Check out Ration Christi Campus Ministry:
https://www.ratiochristi.org
