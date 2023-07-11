BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The CCP would like to see the world plunged into immense chaos
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
37 views • 07/11/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2lpt3we852

7/10/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Nicole: The CCP would like to see the world plunged into immense chaos. The CCP cares about neither the killing of people in other countries, nor killing Chinese people who are actually its slaves! That's why the CCP was able to cause the death of 100 million Chinese during peacetime!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #GuoHasTheGoods


7/10/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：中共喜欢看到世界陷入巨大的混乱之中。中共不仅不担心其他国家的人民被杀害，中共更不在乎在中国境内杀害被其奴役的中国人！这就是为什么中共能在和平时期杀害1亿中国人！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #郭文贵先生有证据



