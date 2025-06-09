© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Are Killing Us
Ever thought your household items might have a cosmic connection with environmental ethics?
Consider DuPont's Teflon, birthed from a quest to improve refrigerator safety, which later transformed our kitchens. This slippery substance, envisioned to end fridge fatalities in the '30s, became synonymous with convenience—think non-stick pans and waterproof jackets. Yet, its creation inadvertently unwrapped a global saga of pollution, leading us to today's environmental conundrum. Navigate through the shadows of convenience and consequence, and ask yourself: What other everyday technologies hide such profound tales? Dive deeper, find these links, and question the unseen threads weaving through your daily life.
Documentary from "Veritasium" on youtube