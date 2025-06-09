BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
They Are Killing Us
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
194 views • 3 months ago

They Are Killing Us

Ever thought your household items might have a cosmic connection with environmental ethics?

Consider DuPont's Teflon, birthed from a quest to improve refrigerator safety, which later transformed our kitchens. This slippery substance, envisioned to end fridge fatalities in the '30s, became synonymous with convenience—think non-stick pans and waterproof jackets. Yet, its creation inadvertently unwrapped a global saga of pollution, leading us to today's environmental conundrum. Navigate through the shadows of convenience and consequence, and ask yourself: What other everyday technologies hide such profound tales? Dive deeper, find these links, and question the unseen threads weaving through your daily life.

Documentary from "Veritasium" on youtube

Keywords
uskillingtheyare
