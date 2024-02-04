© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Untold Story of White Slavery (Ottoman Turks, Arab and Barbary Muslim Slave Trade)
The Ottoman's invasion of Europe (AD 1350) and capture of Constantinople (AD 1453) led to the enslavement of millions of White Europeans. Conservative tabulation of the Islamic slave raids against White Europeans indicate that more than 7 Million White European men, women and children were enslaved by Muslims.