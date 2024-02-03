JEWISH AGENCY gets MILLIONS of US DOLLARS to BRING MIGRANTS Across the BORDER ILLEGALLY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Healthy American Peggy Hall
Premiered 2/2/2024
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold IRA
http://www.noblegoldinvestments.com or call: 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
(Disclaimer: There's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
✅ Get more details, links and analysis on my free SUBSTACK newsletter here:
https://peggyhall.substack.com
For those who would like to support my work:
✅ Donate online by clicking here (choose one-time or monthly):
www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate
✅ Send checks, cards, letters here:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar, PO Box 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
I LOVE my HEALTHY AMERICAN audience. Thank you for being here.
✅Email us: [email protected]
✅ Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall
MONDAYS 11am pacific: @livingswellwithpeggyhall
✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:
✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT:
✅ RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:
✅ EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY:
✅ CONTACT:
✅ ABOUT PEGGY HALL
Discerning truth from deception.
https://www.thehealthyamerican.org
This channel is for educational and entertainment purposes, often contains satire and should not be construed as legal, medical or financial advice.
✅ Your cards, checks and gifts can be sent via SNAIL MAIL:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681
San Clemente, CA 92674
I LOVE Getting your cards, letters, and goodies, and I often share them on my shows!