🤡Tim Walz recalls Kamala as a ‘young Prostitutor’

Tim Walz recalls Kamala’s career as a ‘young Prostitutor’.

From RT's description:

This isn’t so much a Freudian slip, more of a Freudian figure skating routine. Vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz was filmed regaling the crowd at a campaign rally in Michigan on Thursday, with tales of his boss’ early career, back when she was a ‘young prostitutor.’ We assume he meant to say ‘young prosecutor,’ but with this being about Kamala Harris, it’s possible he did not.

And anyway, everyone knows Kamala got to where she is today by hard work and [incomprehensible cackling].





