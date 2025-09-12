Remember Sept 11th - Charlie Kirk - Socialism USA?

America remembering 9/11 terror attacks on 24-year anniversary with memorials across nation





On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 victims were killed in terror attacks that changed the U.S. forever. At 8:46 a.m., the day of horrors began when American Airlines Flight 11 slammed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York





The Bullet Tore the Air In Half – A Folding Chair Rattled – A Bible Dropped – A Young Man Slumped Sideways – Eyes Wide with the Weight of Eternity





Charlie Kirk didn’t get to finish his sentence.





I got the news just before prayer meeting. I contemplated this death as I prepared to lead the saints in prayer. But I didn’t feel like praying. Not tonight. My hands were still. My mouth was ready. But my soul was pacing. Angry. Grieving. Tempted.





Tempted to grow quiet.

Tempted to sit this one out.

Tempted to wonder if any of this, faith, boldness, public gospel witness, is still worth it.





Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin Tyler Robinson’s Stellar ACT Scores Revealed – Posted by Proud Mother on Facebook Before Tragedy





New details have emerged about the suspect in the assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.





Moments after his name was announced, Facebook accounts believed to belong to Robinson’s parents were uncovered.





Among the posts on his mother, Amber Jones Robinson’s, Facebook account were the accused assassin’s impressive ACT scores from March 2020.





Smith defends gun rights, vows to fight Liberal confiscation plan





Alberta Premier Danielle Smith doubled down on using every power available to the provincial government to defend firearm rights and thwart the Liberals’ gun confiscation scheme.





‘Warning lights are flashing,’ economist says as unemployment hits 7.1%





Unemployment was up for the second straight month in Canada and has reached the highest level since 2016 outside of the pandemic years, according to new data.





What Americans Think About Socialism and Capitalism, According to a New Gallup Poll





A new Gallup poll finds that Democrats view socialism more positively than they did in the past, while their views of capitalism are more negative





