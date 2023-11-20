Judge Joe Brown reveals the lesser known family ties to Barack Obama | Patrick Bet-David

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judge Joe Brown shocks Patrick Bet-David by revealing that Barack Obama and Brad Pirtt are cousins. He states that Warren Buffet, George Bush, Brad Pitt, are all cousins of Obama.
Joseph Brown Jr., known professionally as Judge Joe Brown, is an American former lawyer and television personality. He is a former Shelby County, Tennessee Criminal Court judge and a former arbiter of the arbitration-based reality court show Judge Joe Brown.
