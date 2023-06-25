Joining the Titanic, Davey Jones' Locker Welcomes You. Part One

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The implosion of the research submarine, the Titan, as it was going to investigate the Titanic wreck was used as a cover for the Hunter Biden/Joe Biden problems. But it is actually a worthy field of study because of Federal Reserve connections then and now. Put on your tin foil hat and go for a ride.