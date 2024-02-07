© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Where do you stand? Will you follow your calling to the death? Do you even know what your calling is? Have you even bothered to ask God? What is your particular calling? Will you honor God and follow that calling to the death, or will you cave when things are tough? Things ARE tough. Where do you stand?
#Stand, #Jeremiah, #Pretend