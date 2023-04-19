© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2eqb7g2761
早在2017年，FBI就沒有利用文貴先生帶來的信息採取行動，文貴先生警告世界中共即將向世界釋放黑暗（中共病毒）。
Back in 2017, the FBI failed to act with the information brought by Miles Guo, who warned the world that the CCP was about to unleash darkness on the world (CCPvirus).
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish