Puppet Training - Leaked video from a private WEF indoctrination session

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In a leaked video from a private WEF indoctrination session, Klaus Schwab promises recruits that their "avatar" will continue to live after they die and that their brains "will be replicated through artificial intelligence and algorithms".
"You have the chance to look forward to a career of 50 years, maybe more... Your avatar will continue to live, and your brain will be replicated through artificial intelligence and algorithms... But at least 50 years."
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia