RT News June 25, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 25, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Julian Assange leaves a British prison after five years in confinement and is en route to a US territory in the Pacific to finalize a plea deal for his freedom. Assange's homeland, Australia, expects him to return there after the final US hearing. That's after serious concerns that his health was deteriorating in the UK prison. With Assange at the helm, WikiLeaks published numerous classified documents implicating the US in war crimes around the world.