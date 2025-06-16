© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇮🇱🇮🇷| Israel attacked a hospital in Iran
Early this morning, Israel attacked the Farabi Hospital in Kermanshah.
Part of this hospital was damaged and some of the hospital equipment was destroyed. There were also injuries unfortunately.
The Jews sure do like attacking hospitals.
Source @Fotros Resistance
