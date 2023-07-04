Moment of Geran-2 kamikaze drone blown up Ukrainian intelligence building in Sumy region

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Further info, to add to my earlier upload on this strike.
A footage shows the arrival of the Russian Geran-2 or Shahed-136 kamikaze drone supplied by Iran blowing up the building of the Regional Department of the Ukrainian Intelligence Service (SBU) in the Sumy region. The SBU building suffered damage, and there has been no confirmation on the number of victims of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY