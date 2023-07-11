Where are the tattoos, Joey?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What the hell was Biden doing at a public beach when he's the supposed President of the United States...
Shouldn't he be at a private beach with Obama or some celebrity beach?
If this was Trump, Hordes of people would be flocking towards him in adoration.. But Biden.. nothing. Crickets..
Also.. Why does he walk like that? It's like we're being psyoped on an unprecedented level. There's no other explanation for this.
