Kursk region: Russian Defense Ministry reports that 109 drones were shot down over the region's territory - part 1

Massive drone attack on Kursk. Several multi-story buildings and an ambulance station were damaged.

A woman died and there are wounded.

The Russian Defense Ministry reports that 109 drones were shot down over the region's territory.

Trump stated that the upcoming tariffs on pharmaceutical products could be set at 25%, the same as the existing tariffs on foreign-made cars.

China has suspended deliveries of Boeing aircraft due to the trade war with Trump, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

Beijing has ordered its airlines to stop accepting new Boeing aircraft and halt purchases of aircraft equipment and components from American companies.

Meanwhile, accepting new Boeing planes has already become uneconomical for Chinese airlines because of the 125% retaliatory tariffs imposed on the United States over the weekend. Those tariffs alone more than double the cost of American planes and parts.

Following the tariffs, Boeing shares fell 10%.

Recall that China has also stopped critical exports of some rare earth minerals and magnets.