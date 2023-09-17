BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Government" is a Scam of Organized Crime - Etienne de la Boetie2 @ C.A.U.S.E Fest 2023
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
147 views • 09/17/2023

Etienne de la Boetie2
Jun 16, 2023
Art of Liberty Foundation founder Etienne de la Boetie2 breaks down the scam behind "Government" in a speech to Rebels for a Cause (C.A.U.S.E Fest) in Nashville, TN, on June 4th 2023. Get the slides at: https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/government-is-a-scam-of-organized

Conference Info: https://www.rebelsforcause.com/ Etienne de la Boetie2 Executive Director, The Art of Liberty Foundation Author, “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! Get the book: www.Government-Scam.com All our Important Links: LinkTr.ee/ArtOfLiberty My original writings and research: ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com Our daily summary of the best of the alt. media: DailyNewsFromAoLF.Substack.com www.ArtOfLiberty.org

Transcript

Follow along using the transcript.

Show transcript

Keywords
bookfreedomchildrenflagmilitaryschoolfbieducationmind controlanarchyvaccineciareligionmoneygovernment911mediascamorganized crimewefcovidtechnicsetienne de la boetie2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy