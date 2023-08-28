MUST WATCH: The COVID Lie That Started It All

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Aug 23, 2023) Devastating video montage on the original COVID lie about how deadly the "virus" was. Trump was right once again, while the lying fake news just pushed fear porn and propaganda for the intelligence community.
ORF: https://rumble.com/v3augh4-the-covid-lie-that-started-it-all.html