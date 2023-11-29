RT





Nov 28, 2023





Elon Musk has offered his services to help rebuild Gaza once the Israel-Hamas war has ended. As part of a series of meetings with Israeli political figures, Musk discussed the future of Gaza with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A live discussion between Musk and Netanyahu was broadcast on X, during which Musk agreed with the Israeli leader on the need to ‘destroy’ Hamas.

‘If you want security, peace and a better life for Gazans, then you need to destroy Hamas. You first have to get rid of the poisonous regime as was done in Germany and Japan,’ said Netanyahu, to which Musk replied: ‘There’s no choice.’ Musk also commented that civilian casualties were ‘unavoidable’ and that Israel was trying to avoid them.





Starlink, Musk’s satellite internet service, was also discussed during his trip to Israel, with a view to providing reliable communication in Gaza. Musk had previously proposed using Starlink to establish communication links with ‘internationally recognized aid organizations,’ but Israel had expressed concerns that Hamas would use the network for ‘terrorist activities.’ Now, however, an agreement has reportedly been reached in principle, but would require approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ycbua-elon-musk-wants-to-help-rebuild-gaza-after-war.html