The Science Behind Hugs

When you hold a hug for 8 seconds or more it releases dopamine in the brain, which gives you the feeling of connection and belonging.
Your brain chemically needs physical touch.
We are a communal people created by a communal God (how amazing!)
This is your daily reminder to hug a friend or family member today!
