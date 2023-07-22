© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This doctor gives you 5 reasons you’re LUCKY nothing has happened to you after your #Covid #vaccine
“If you do get it, check your D-DIMER for micro-clotting and troponin for MYOCARDITIS - These problems can be asymptomatic and will lead to chronic disease or death, within 2-5 years!!”
“Your luck will run out, so please STOP taking these #Vaccines”