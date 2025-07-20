BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VICTORY! DOJ Drops All Charges Against Doctor Who Defied COVID Tyranny w/ Dr. Kirk Moore
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
690 followers
172 views • 2 months ago

Dr. Kirk Moore was facing 35 years in prison for refusing to comply with COVID mandates—but in a stunning turn of events, the DOJ has dropped all charges. In this powerful interview, Dr. Moore shares the full story of his two-year battle, the moment he got the call that changed everything, and why he stood firm in the face of government tyranny.


