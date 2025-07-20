VICTORY! DOJ Drops All Charges Against Doctor Who Defied COVID Tyranny w/ Dr. Kirk Moore

Dr. Kirk Moore was facing 35 years in prison for refusing to comply with COVID mandates—but in a stunning turn of events, the DOJ has dropped all charges. In this powerful interview, Dr. Moore shares the full story of his two-year battle, the moment he got the call that changed everything, and why he stood firm in the face of government tyranny.





Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life.

25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!





To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906





Don't miss the 4th of July sale! Visit http://cbdistillery.com and use code RUMBLE for up to 50% off!





Don't miss the Flash Sale! Visit http://chefiq.com and use promo code SETH for 15% off!





Take control of your cellular health today. Go to http://qualialife.com/seth and save 15% to experience the science of feeling younger.





To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.





For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.







