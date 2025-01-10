Paul Joseph Watson: Wildfires, Sidney Powell, Andrew Klavan: DOGE, USA Watchdog: Embalmers | EP1438 - Highlights Begin 01/10/2025 8:00 PM EST

https://rumble.com/v67w8fs-ep1438.html?mref=1mkz2k&mc=4wfym





Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/

MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech





***

Help Keep Free Speech Alive...

https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY

---

Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!

https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support





***

Comment of the Day - Depompei:

https://rumble.com/v67jpfj-ep1437.html#comment-540629161

From KRocky:

https://rumble.com/v67phpv-livestream.html#comment-540749671





***

Paul Joseph Watson - The Truth About The Wildfires

https://rumble.com/embed/v65ezk1/?pub=2trvx





*** 20:23

Jovan Hutton Pulitzer 01/10 - Sidney Powell - What Did We Learn and What Comes Next?

https://rumble.com/embed/v65ezk1/?pub=2trvx





*** :23

Andrew Klavan 01/10 - These Bureaucrats Prove Why We Need DOGE

https://rumble.com/embed/v65efe7/?pub=2trvx





*** 3:00

USA Watchdog 01/09 - Embalmers Keep Finding Fibrous CV19 Vax Clots - Tom Haviland

https://rumble.com/embed/v64s9bd/?pub=2trvx





*******************

Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider

https://www.quiverquant.com/





*******************

QuickRX Store

https://quickrxstore.com

Discount Code: save10





******************

Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic

https://drpierrekory.com/





******************

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health





*******************

My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths

https://myfreedoctor.com/



