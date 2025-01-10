© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Joseph Watson: Wildfires, Sidney Powell, Andrew Klavan: DOGE, USA Watchdog: Embalmers | EP1438 - Highlights Begin 01/10/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v67w8fs-ep1438.html?mref=1mkz2k&mc=4wfym
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Comment of the Day - Depompei:
https://rumble.com/v67jpfj-ep1437.html#comment-540629161
From KRocky:
https://rumble.com/v67phpv-livestream.html#comment-540749671
***
Paul Joseph Watson - The Truth About The Wildfires
https://rumble.com/embed/v65ezk1/?pub=2trvx
*** 20:23
Jovan Hutton Pulitzer 01/10 - Sidney Powell - What Did We Learn and What Comes Next?
https://rumble.com/embed/v65ezk1/?pub=2trvx
*** :23
Andrew Klavan 01/10 - These Bureaucrats Prove Why We Need DOGE
https://rumble.com/embed/v65efe7/?pub=2trvx
*** 3:00
USA Watchdog 01/09 - Embalmers Keep Finding Fibrous CV19 Vax Clots - Tom Haviland
https://rumble.com/embed/v64s9bd/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths