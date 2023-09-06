Democrats spending millions to house illegal aliens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New York Congresswoman Claudia Tenney joins The Chris Salcedo Show to discuss Mayor Eric Adams slammed over the rampant crime surge and influx of illegal migrants in New York City.
