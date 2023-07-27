© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Re-Vegetating Deserts: Ancient Agriculture. This method was described to me personally by a local Virginian about 10 years ago. I hadn't seen it in action before, but after seeing this video by Leak Project, I have no doubt about what we are looking at. Thank you, Rex Bear and Diamond Dallas, I love Leak Project and highly suggest perusing other videos there.
#ProTips #LifeHacks #FoodIsMedicine #GYOF
Get that meat-suit fit for 5D with pineal gland decalcifiers, detoxifiers, anti-oxidants- all natural #superfoods, especially moringa! Get pure powdered moringa, moringa drink mix, and moringa gummies with the moringa link on my link tree! linktr.ee/mjtank108
Improve your meat-suits’ defenses physically and psychologically with emergency antibiotics #BePrepared with my code PESTCONTROL for a discount on your JaseCASE order. Link directly to that is on linktr.ee/mjtank108.
Leak Project video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZN0puok8uI
Modern Ag: I grow and supply live moringa trees on Ebay: https://www.ebay.com/itm/234982445712
More things I supply via internet: linktr.ee/mjtank108