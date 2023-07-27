Re-Vegetating Deserts: Ancient Agriculture. This method was described to me personally by a local Virginian about 10 years ago. I hadn't seen it in action before, but after seeing this video by Leak Project, I have no doubt about what we are looking at. Thank you, Rex Bear and Diamond Dallas, I love Leak Project and highly suggest perusing other videos there.

#ProTips #LifeHacks #FoodIsMedicine #GYOF

Get that meat-suit fit for 5D with pineal gland decalcifiers, detoxifiers, anti-oxidants- all natural #superfoods, especially moringa! Get pure powdered moringa, moringa drink mix, and moringa gummies with the moringa link on my link tree! linktr.ee/mjtank108



Improve your meat-suits’ defenses physically and psychologically with emergency antibiotics #BePrepared with my code PESTCONTROL for a discount on your JaseCASE order. Link directly to that is on linktr.ee/mjtank108.









Leak Project video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZN0puok8uI





Modern Ag: I grow and supply live moringa trees on Ebay: https://www.ebay.com/itm/234982445712





More things I supply via internet: linktr.ee/mjtank108



