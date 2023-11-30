One Possible Solution to the BioSensor Problem.

Here is the link to the biosensor challenge as issued by Hope and Tivon. https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2023/11/21/wired-for-destruction-hope-tivon/

HOW TO MAKE A DEVICE WHICH WILL CREATE A FORCE FIELD AROUND YOU WHICH WILL PROTECT YOU FROM REMOTELY ADMINISTERED DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPON TORTURE. This solution is the creation of Tony Pantalleresco who is a naturopath from Windsor, Canada..

I found this information on this online linked video https://www.bitchute.com/video/6hI5bdfMOKDd/

The website of Tony Pantalleresco is www.augmentinforce.50webs.com

Tony's youtube channel is called HerbsPlusBeadWorks

You purchase a metal aluminium net screen with fine holes (not large holes such as chicken wire but smaller ones) and you attach quite a few magnets to it. You then connect it to a direct current which is a very mild electric current. You also attach a flasher unit to it. You can purchase a flasher unit at any car parts store because it is normally used to work the indicator lights of a car. The flasher creates the pulse of mild direct current and it is that pulse which generates a surge of energy which disengages the nano technology programming in your body. You also attach a flat copper coil to the metal aluminium net screen as part of the electrical circuit. You place the flat copper coil part of the electrical circuit under your pillow while you sleep at night and by this means you are generating a mild magnetic barrier around your head which will go along way in reducing some of the assaults to your brain. Use speaker wire to make the flat copper coil. There are directions for making flat copper coils in many other of Tony Pantalleresco's videos, some of which are found on his above mentioned youtube channel and some of which are to be found at his above mentioned website.

The type of power supply which you can use to power the device is similar to the power supply which powers an ordinary laptop. When the electrical power comes out of the socket in the wall it is AC which is also known as alternating current which is dangerously strong but then a small black box which is usually attached on to the electrical cable somewhere in the middle of the cable reduces down the electric current to DC which is also known as direct current and which is mild. This information is purely for uninformed novices when it comes to dealing with electricity. If you know nothing about electricity you might prefer to ask an electrician to make the device for you.

You place the metal aluminium net screen with the attached magnets over your blankets and duvet, on your bed at night and you then plug it in to the direct current. The constant pulsing of the mild direct current going through the metal aluminium net screen will disengage the nano technology programming which is inside you and it will stop the self-assembly of the nano technology which is inside your body and brain.