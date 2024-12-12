BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Half Life 2 20th anniversary (dev. commentary) pt 5
EntropyDefiantGaming
EntropyDefiantGaming
3 views • 6 months ago

Ravenholm, and Highway 17. Gordon fled into Ravenholm following the attack on Black Mesa East, and spent a night in the zombie-infested town, while occasionally assisted by Father Grigori. Though a frightening experience, Gordon's HEV suit managed to keep him mostly safe. And now he has reached Highway 17. Now provided with a buggy by the underground resistance against the Combine, Gordon makes his away along the coast--and learns that Alyx's father, Eli, has been captured by the Combine. Adventure awaits--it certainly helps when so many people in the resistance are ready to help Gordon.

1984dystopiagamingfirst person shooter200420th anniversarydeveloper commentaryhalf-life 2
