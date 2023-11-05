Unloading more Russian humanitarian aid for Gaza in Egypt.

Adding:

Evacuations of injured Gazans and foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing to Egypt have been suspended since Saturday, two Egyptian security sources and a medical source told Reuters.

One of the security sources and the medical source said the evacuations were suspended after an Israeli strike on Friday on an ambulance in Gaza being used to transport injured people.

Also, Civilians were killed when attempting to try to get to the checkpoint. Morning Bike Ride video, that I posted, last night.





The Rafah crossing to Egypt's Sinai peninsula is the only exit point from Gaza not controlled by Israel. Aid trucks were still able to travel into the territory, two of the sources said.





