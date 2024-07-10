Hormones and Fasting Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Courtney's Healing Journey
https://bookshop.org/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory/9780578822051?aid=8732&listref=new-releases-6355c934-7b13-4482-b4cc-ee454f7a1fa7
Book Signing
Dove Creek Equine Rescue
16201 Gordon Cummings Rd
Canyon, Texas
Saturday, May 22, 2021
11-3
Come meet the Horses and Barnyard animals at Dove Creek Equine Rescue! It will be located in their Large Indoor Arena open to outside.
A fun filled day of activities for all ages. Adults and kids 6 and up $5/person. Kids 5 & under Free.
Meet the BARNYARD animals - the mini horses, June the mini Burro, and Tico the goat! They will be in small pens inside their Indoor Arena.
LIVE MUSIC!
GAMES - corn hole, horse shoes, roping dummy
FACE PAINTING
RAFFLE tickets for $1 - GREAT DOOR PRIZES
MERCHANDISE for sale - Hats and T-shirts, Tico Tales books, their Salsa, stickers, candles, decorated horseshoes, Courtney's Healing Journey books, etc
Courtney's Healing Journey books will be $20 each signed by both authors.
Come spend a few hours with us on MAY 22, 11 - 3:00!
This video was previously recorded on YouTube May 21, 2021.