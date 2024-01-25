CHP Talks: Lex Acker—BC NDP: Major Contributions from Dead Donors

January 25, 2024: My guest this week is Chartered Financial Analyst, Lex Acker. Mr. Acker has uncovered a very interesting story about a loophole built into the BC NDP’s 2017 “electoral finance reform” legislation. The loophole allowed the NDP to receive significant contributions from supporters who have died, even after strict contribution limits were imposed on living residents, unions and corporations . . . as long as those testamentary intentions were signed before 2018. It appears to have been carefully planned to benefit the NDP over other parties and raises a number of ethical questions.

You can read Lex’s detailed post about this here:



https://freedomandinvesting.substack.com/p/dead-people-donated-to-bcndp

Other interesting articles by Mr. Acker can be found at his substack, Truth, Investing and Freedom, here:



https://freedomandinvesting.substack.com

