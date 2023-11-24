"Why He Is Coming Again." JESUS IS THE WORD OF GOD Message Presented in 2016 that asks the question, "Why He Is Coming Again."

The Word Became Flesh

1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was with God in the beginning. 3 Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. 4 In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. 5 The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome[a] it. https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+1%3A1-5&version=NIV

Genesis 1:1-31

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Genesis%201&version=NIV

Isaiah 51 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2051&version=NIV

Ezekiel 36:33-36 New International Version https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ezekiel+36%3A+33-36&version=NIV

33 “‘This is what the Sovereign Lord says: On the day I cleanse you from all your sins, I will resettle your towns, and the ruins will be rebuilt. 34 The desolate land will be cultivated instead of lying desolate in the sight of all who pass through it. 35 They will say, “This land that was laid waste has become like the garden of Eden; the cities that were lying in ruins, desolate and destroyed, are now fortified and inhabited.” 36 Then the nations around you that remain will know that I the Lord have rebuilt what was destroyed and have replanted what was desolate. I the Lord have spoken, and I will do it.’