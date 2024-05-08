Sun Reflects Sprayed Chemicals & Metals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It was a nice day until I looked at the sky. Since I know we're being sprayed like bugs to dim the sun I noticed how Aluminum Oxide, and other garbage reflects sunlight in our skies. Stop Geoengineering! Visit https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ to learn more. Thanks to Dane Wigington for keeping us informed. Also search and watch "The Dimming" to see the proof.