REMEMBER THE SABBATH DAY – WHY? – BECAUSE IT’S THE COMMANDMENT THAT WE FORGET
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
69 views • 6 months ago

The Lost that Do Not Know GOD or The KJV Bible and will not Honor 7th Day Sabbath. They want people to do this instead or be fined between $10,000 and $50,000: Utah Legislature OKs bill that could lead to more Sunday business closures

https://www.sltrib.com/religion/2025/03/07/religious-freedom-utah-legislature/


📖 [Read] Mark 7:9 (KJV) Bible

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Mark-7-9/

“And he said unto them, Full well ye reject the commandment

of God, that ye may keep your own tradition.”


📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words

https://rumble.com/playlists/JMny3CqgKS0



Credit to: Brother Nathanael Morel & Brother Daniel

sabbaththekeep
