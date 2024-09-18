The Differing Live Forever Options

We see there are real life extension drugs, devices, and methods, with various costs, but there is only one I have heard of which is free of pain, sorrow, death, or dissatisfaction, but only everlasting joy, and the cost is righteous service to a king who is all glorious within, and good and upright in all his ways.





Keep this channel on the air, go:

http://freeourworld.org/index.html





or:

Richard Bruce

P.O. Box 8671

Calabasas, CA 91372

USA





Alternate Video Sites:





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce

https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce

(This channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos



